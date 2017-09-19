EU Chamber warns China: Open economy faster or risk backlash

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2017, file photo, a woman carries an umbrella past a board displaying countries' national flags in Beijing. A foreign business group appealed to China on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, to move faster in carrying out promises to open its state-dominated economy and warned that inaction might fuel a backlash against free trade. Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington and Europe about barriers in industries from finance to medical equipment while its own competitors have largely unfettered access to foreign markets. Andy Wong, File AP Photo