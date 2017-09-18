Business & Real Estate

Wyoming teacher training at risk of losing funding

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:06 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

Wyoming superintendent Jillian Balow says her hand is hovering over the panic button as proposed cuts to federal funding could have a direct negative impact on students' education.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xu3ZNP ) that the U.S. House passed a bill last week that entirely eliminated Title II funding from the federal education budget. Those funds in the past have trickled down to pay for professional development and teacher and leader training.

The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, maintained Title II funding. The two chambers will now meet to negotiate that difference.

The federal budget for Title II had been around $2 billion. The cut would annihilate that completely for the 2018 fiscal year. Wyoming received $9.7 million in those funds for the current school year and $10 million for 2016-17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video