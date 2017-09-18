Craft beers trickle into Dubai, shaking up a cocktail scene

In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 photo, Eric Ballard of Granby, Colorado, the group beverage manager for Sunset Hospitality, pours a beer at the Black Tap restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai long has been known for its clubbing scene and cocktail bars, but there’s a new thirst for craft beer. New businesses are springing up and exotic brews are replacing the country’s standard lagers. Jon Gambrell AP Photo