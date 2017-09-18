Business & Real Estate

US senators call for lower tariffs on pecan exports to India

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 11:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Several U.S. senators are urging federal trade officials to take action to lower tariffs on pecan exports to India in hopes of helping growers in a number of pecan-producing states.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter recently to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying the high tariffs are affecting American farmers and have created a trade barrier not imposed on other tree nut producers.

The lawmakers said a key part of strengthening the nation's relationship with India will be reducing the tariffs that are impeding U.S. agricultural exports.

According to the letter, the pecan industry contributes over $3.75 billion to the rural economies of more than a dozen pecan-producing states that stretch from the Carolinas to California.

The top producing states include Georgia, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video