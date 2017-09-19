Business & Real Estate

Portland bans public display of 'wild and exotic' animals

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine

The display of wild and exotic animals will soon no longer be allowed in Portland after a unanimous city council vote.

On Monday, the Portland City Council voted to ban the use of big cats, elephants and other circus animals because of handling practices. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2fvaHJp ) a Friday rodeo will go ahead as planned, as the ban exempts the display of cattle, horses, swine, sheep and goats.

Portland joined over 100 municipalities nationwide to pass a ban on the display of wild and exotic animals. According to animal rights groups, Portland is the first city in Maine to pass such a ban.

Nobody testified against the proposed ban Monday, but more than a dozen supporters urged the council to adopt it.

