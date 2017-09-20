The Latest: Spain seizes 10 million Catalan ballot papers

Protesters block a street next to private postal service company Unipost during a protest against a search for propaganda supporting Catalonia's independence referendum in Terrassa, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The Spanish government has vowed to stop the planned Oct. 1 vote that it calls illegal. But Catalonia's leaders have pushed ahead even after Spain's Constitutional Court suspended the law passed by Catalonia's regional parliament that convoked the referendum. Manu Fernandez AP Photo