Business & Real Estate

Colorado revising pipeline rules after fatal gas explosion

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 11:37 PM

DENVER

Colorado regulators are starting work on new rules for thousands of pipelines that crisscross oil and gas fields in the aftermath of a fatal home explosion blamed on a gas leak.

The state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will hold the first of two meetings with industry representatives and the public to discuss the rules Thursday.

The rules will include standards for designing, testing and permanently shutting down flow lines, which carry oil or gas from wells to tanks and other gathering equipment.

A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12, and the commission could vote on the rules after that.

The rules are in response to an April explosion in Firestone that killed two people. Investigators blamed the explosion on natural gas leaking from a flow line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video