The Latest: Trump speaks with Puerto Rico governor

More Videos 1:05 'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market Pause 1:42 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 19 0:31 Video leads to arrest of burglary suspect 0:54 Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football 1:32 'Fast, prolific, fun': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch 1:23 Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall 1:32 What Deschutes Brewery Street Pub is all about 0:17 September storm brings snow on the last day of summer in the Sierra 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy

After leaving Puerto Rico without power and with catastrophic flooding, the category 3 storm moves to the Dominican Republic. Maria is also expected to impact the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday. Meta Viers McClatchy