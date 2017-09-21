Dutch appeals court upholds ban on former Dutch Uber service

Business & Real Estate

September 21, 2017 5:58 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

An appeals court has upheld the Dutch government's ban on a former Uber ride-hailing service in the Netherlands.

The College of Appeal for Businesses ruled Thursday that the government was justified in imposing penalty payments linked to its ban on UberPop. The service was banned in 2014 because it enabled drivers without a taxi license to pick up passengers.

Uber halted the service in 2015 in the Netherlands. It operates other services in Dutch cities using licensed drivers. Other countries, including France and Germany, also have banned UberPop.

In the same ruling, the court upheld Uber's appeal against a penalty payment of 650,000 euros ($775,000) linked to another of the company's services, UberX.

The company says in a statement that it welcomes that decision.

