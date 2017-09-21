Business & Real Estate

House Republicans plan retreat next week to discuss tax plan

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:53 AM

WASHINGTON

House Republicans plan a retreat away from the Capitol next week to discuss a tax overhaul that congressional leaders have been working on for month.

The retreat is set for Wednesday, but Republicans aren't disclosing details.

GOP leaders have promised to publicly release outlines of their tax plan in the coming week.

Republicans are determined to deliver the first tax overhaul in more than three decades. The goal is to cut tax rates for individuals and corporations, and eliminate some tax breaks to pay for the cuts.

House Republicans say the retreat will give them a chance to discuss the plan and ask questions.

