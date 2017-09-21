Report: Arkansas can lose $6B under proposed health care law

A report estimates that Arkansas could lose $6 billion in federal health care funding over seven years under legislation aimed at repealing much of the health care law.
The analysis Washington, D.C.-based Avalere Health released Wednesday compares projected spending under the current health care law and the Republican-backed legislation revealed last week.
It found that the proposed legislation would reduce funding to over 30 states, including Arkansas, by a total of nearly $294 billion from 2020 to 2026. The analysis also found 16 states would gain nearly $80 billion, leaving a $215 billion net loss of funding.
The report's estimates also account for a decrease of $120 billion cost caps that would be created on the traditional Medicaid program covering low-income families and poor people who are elderly or disabled. The reduction would occur between 2020 and 2026, according to the report.
Funding that is now provided for insurance subsidies and Medicaid expansion would be converted into block grants to the states beginning in 2020.
The proposed legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dean Heller of Nevada and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Gov. Asa Hutchinson supports the legislation despite Avalere's analysis, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Several health care groups said they're concerned the proposed legislation could result in more people losing health coverage.
The legislation also faces opposition from the U.S. Senate's Democrats and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, who said it doesn't go far enough to in replacing the health care law.
