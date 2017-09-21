6 airlines bid for service in Tupelo

Six airlines, including current provider Contour Airlines, have submitted bids to keep air service going in Tupelo.
Executive Director Cliff Nash says the submission deadline was Tuesday.
Contour's parent company, Corporate Flight Management, has provided service between Tupelo and Nashville since April 2016. The company is being paid a subsidy of about $4.2 million a year for a two-year contract.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports service is subsidized by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program, which is funded through international air carriers' fees and an appropriation from Congress.
The new contract would begin March 1.
In addition to Contour, proposals are from Hernando, Mississippi-based Southern Airways Express; Maitland, Florida-based Via Airlines, Kennesaw, Georgia-based SkyValue Airlines; St. Louis-based AirChoice One and San Francisco-based Boutique Air.
