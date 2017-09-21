Facebook to release Russia ads to Congress amid pressure

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2016 event on the eve of this week's Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain. On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, Zuckerberg said that Facebook will provide the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency to congressional investigators. The move comes as the company has faced growing pressure from members of Congress to release the content of the ads. Facebook had already released the ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo