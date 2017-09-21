California hits Gatorade in court for "anti-water" videogame

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2010 file photo, bottles of Gatorade are on display at a grocery store in Palo Alto, Calif. Gatorade has agreed not to make disparaging comments about water as part of a $300,000 settlement reached Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, with California over allegations it misleadingly portrayed water's benefits in a cellphone game where users refuel Olympic runner Usain Bolt. The dispute between the sports-drink company and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was settled in less than a day after Becerra filed a complaint in Los Angeles County. The game is no longer available. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo