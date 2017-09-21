Judge hears bid to dismiss prosecutors in NAU shooting case

Attorneys for a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a 2015 fatal shooting on campus want the county attorney's office disqualified.
A Coconino County Superior Court judge will hear oral arguments on the request Friday.
Attorneys for defendant Steven Jones say William Ring's office should be disqualified because Ring worked for a law firm representing three of the shooting victims before being elected county attorney. The law firm has filed a civil case against Jones and his parents.
Jones' attorneys say the conflict jeopardizes his right to due process.
Prosecutor Ammon Barker says the accusations are baseless and is asking the judge to deny the motion.
Jones is scheduled to be retried next month on murder and aggravated assault charges.
Comments