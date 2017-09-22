FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Prospects are good for a public shaming, but it’s unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans in the Equifax data breach.
After Equifax, public shaming but GOP wary of new rules

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

September 22, 2017 12:41 AM

WASHINGTON

Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans.

Since early this year, President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress have strived to curb government's influence on businesses, arguing that regulations stifle economic growth.

Several bills unveiled after Equifax are so far missing a key ingredient for success: Republican co-sponsors.

And most important, there is history. Despite numerous high-profile security breaches over the past decade, legislation that would enhance data storage standards and public notification requirements failed to gain the necessary traction.

Jessica Rich, a vice president at Consumers Union, says she is hoping that the latest breach is "the final wake-up call for Congress."

