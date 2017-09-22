French President Emmanuel Macron signs documents in front of the media to promulgate a new labor bill in his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Macron has signed Friday five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor measures aimed at boosting growth, his first major reform since his election.
French President Emmanuel Macron signs documents in front of the media to promulgate a new labor bill in his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Macron has signed Friday five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor measures aimed at boosting growth, his first major reform since his election. Pool Photo via AP Philippe Wojazer
French President Emmanuel Macron signs documents in front of the media to promulgate a new labor bill in his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Macron has signed Friday five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor measures aimed at boosting growth, his first major reform since his election. Pool Photo via AP Philippe Wojazer

Business & Real Estate

Macron signs decrees to implement major labor reform

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 5:33 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed five decrees paving the way to the implementation of labor reform measures aimed at boosting growth.

The move Friday comes as unions and political opponents stage a series of street protests, fearing the reforms will weaken hard-won worker protections.

The labor overhaul is the central pillar in Macron's promises to create jobs.

The measures aim to make it easier for firms to hire and fire, simplify negotiations between employers and employees, and reduce the power of national collective bargaining.

Macron said the first measures will start being applied next week.

He lauded the "unprecedented wave of changes" to France's social model, along with a reform of unemployment benefits and a training plan for jobless people to be set up next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks 0:41

This is how Day One of the Sacramento Valley rice harvest looks

View More Video