Mediation falls apart in GOP's veto battle with Dayton

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 11:59 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders have abandoned mediation in their months-long legal battle.

Top legislative Republicans and the Democratic governor met for closed-door sessions starting on Thursday. The Supreme Court-ordered mediation stems from the case surrounding Dayton's decision to zero out operating budgets for the House and Senate.

Dayton wanted to slim down tax breaks and remove other measures from budget bills he signed this spring. But Republicans sued, calling his action unconstitutional.

But the two sides couldn't bridge their differences and ended mediation Friday afternoon after Republicans say Dayton walked out. Dayton was expected to address the situation Friday afternoon.

Gazelka hopes the Supreme Court will look at the case again and permanently restore its budget. If not, the Legislature may have to lay off some staff.

