FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant managerTim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. Cheap solar panels imported from China and other countries have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry, where rooftop and other installations have surged 10-fold since 2011. But two U.S. solar manufacturing companies say the flood of imports has led one to bankruptcy and forced the other to lay off three-quarters of its workforce.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant managerTim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. Cheap solar panels imported from China and other countries have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry, where rooftop and other installations have surged 10-fold since 2011. But two U.S. solar manufacturing companies say the flood of imports has led one to bankruptcy and forced the other to lay off three-quarters of its workforce. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant managerTim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. Cheap solar panels imported from China and other countries have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry, where rooftop and other installations have surged 10-fold since 2011. But two U.S. solar manufacturing companies say the flood of imports has led one to bankruptcy and forced the other to lay off three-quarters of its workforce. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

Trade panel says low-cost solar imports hurt US companies

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

September 22, 2017 9:38 PM

WASHINGTON

A U.S. trade commission is preparing to consider whether to recommend tariffs on imported solar panels.

The International Trade Commission voted 4-to-0 on Friday in determining that low-cost solar panels imported from China and other countries have caused serious injury to American manufacturers. The vote raises the possibility that the Trump administration could impose tariffs that could double the price of solar panels from abroad.

The panel must recommend a remedy to President Donald Trump, with a final decision on tariffs expected in January.

Cheap imports have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry.

Georgia-based Suniva Inc. and Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas brought the case to the trade commission after the flood of imports. Suniva declared bankruptcy, while SolarWorld laid off three-quarters of its workforce.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How bots are taking over our lives

How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

View More Video