Trade panel says low-cost solar imports hurt US companies

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant managerTim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. Cheap solar panels imported from China and other countries have led to a boom in the U.S. solar industry, where rooftop and other installations have surged 10-fold since 2011. But two U.S. solar manufacturing companies say the flood of imports has led one to bankruptcy and forced the other to lay off three-quarters of its workforce. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo