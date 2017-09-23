Officials to decide fate of peninsula mountain goats

FILE - In this July 2008, file photo, one of the mountain goats in Olympic National Park faces a photographer on the Switchback Trail in the Klahhane-Hurricane Ridge-Switchback Trail area near Port Angeles, Wash. Officials are nearing a decision on what to do with an overpopulation of mountain goats, some of which are aggressive, in Olympic National Park The Peninsula Daily News via AP Diane Urbani de la Paz