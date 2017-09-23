Business & Real Estate

Danes arrest man for allegedly sending drones, cameras to IS

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 1:38 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A Copenhagen court has jailed a man for 25 days under Denmark's anti-terror laws for allegedly shipping drones, components for unmanned aerial vehicles and infrared cameras that were bound for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Police say the 28-year-old man was held on "strong suspicion" of taking part in terrorist activities abroad by purchasing and shipping the equipment via Turkey.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested with him on Thursday has been released. It is unclear if she remains a suspect.

Police said a 31-year-old man who is believed to be in Turkey was being sought on an international arrest warrant Friday on suspicion he received the shipped items.

The 28-year-old man denies wrongdoing.

A court order bars the suspects' names and nationalities from being made public.

