FILE-In this Friday, Jan. 10, 2014 file photo shows firefighters battling a fire at a mansion in Indian Hill, Ohio. A dispute over a multi-million dollar insurance claim for the suburban Cincinnati mansion that burned down in 2014 has been settled weeks before a scheduled trial. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Joseph Fuqua II

Owners, insurer settle high-dollar suit in Ohio mansion fire

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 11:57 AM

CINCINNATI

A dispute over a multi-million dollar insurance claim for a suburban Cincinnati mansion that burned down in 2014 has been settled weeks before a scheduled trial.

A federal court filing says attorneys for Jeffrey and Maria Decker and their insurer informed the judge that the matter was settled, but the document doesn't offer details. The settlement hasn't been finalized.

The Deckers sued Chubb National Insurance Company after it declined to pay their $14 million claim for the fire at their mansion in Indian Hill, which had nearly 15,000 square feet of living space. The Deckers say they cooperated with the investigation.

Chubb countersued and accused them of intentionally misrepresenting information during the investigation. It sought repayment of $700,000 from the Deckers.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.

