Marriott won't cancel event by group considered anti-Muslim

Marriott says it won't cancel an event planned at a Washington-area hotel over the concerns of a Muslim advocacy group.
The Washington Post reports the civil rights group Muslim Advocates sent a letter to Marriott's president and chief executive about the ACT for America conference at an Arlington hotel.
ACT for America says it opposes discrimination. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim group.
The letter said hosting the conference would be "antithetical" to Marriott's commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Marriott responded that it won't cancel the conference. A spokesman told the newspaper that "acceptance of business" doesn't indicate support for any group.
Comments