Iraq's Minister for Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Abdulkarim Al-Jafari speaks during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at U.N. headquarters. Julie Jacobson AP Photo
Iraq seeks other nations' help to build a nuclear reactor

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 4:16 PM

UNITED NATIONS

Iraq's foreign minister is asking nuclear countries for help building a nuclear reactor. He says the country has a right to use nuclear power peacefully.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari made the request in his speech Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly.

Former Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein's previous efforts to build a nuclear reactor were met with an Israeli bombing in 1981 and years of suspicion about his intentions.

Al-Jaafari cited provisions in the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that allow countries without atomic weapons to pursue peaceful nuclear energy projects. Iraq ratified the treaty in 1969.

Al-Jaafari said Saturday that based on this right under the treaty, Iraq is calling for help from nuclear countries.

It's not immediately clear how other nations will greet the request.

