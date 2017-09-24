In parched North Dakota, cloud-seeding irks some farmers

In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, Neil Brackin, president of Weater Modification, Inc., a North Dakota company that conducts cloud seeding operations, checks seeding flares installed on the wings of one of the planes outside the company's hangar in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum asked the state Water Commission to review the project after some farmers complained that cloud seeding may make drought conditions worse. Promoters of cloud seeding say they welcome more data on the practice. Dave Kolpack AP Photo