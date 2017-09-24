Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Andres Kudacki AP Photo
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Andres Kudacki AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

White House says tax plan to help business, middle class

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:55 AM

SOMERSET, N.J.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a Republican tax overhaul plan expected to come out this week will offer help for the middle class and businesses.

He says the plan "creates a middle-income tax cut, it makes businesses competitive and it creates jobs."

Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) tells ABC's "This Week" there are changes, too, for the "high end," including "getting rid of lots of deductions."

But he's offering no specifics.

In the past, Mnuchin has said there would be no "absolute tax cut" for the wealthy.

On Sunday, he said: "It was never a promise. It was never a pledge. What it was and it is still, it was what the president's objective was."

He added: "The current plan for many, many people it will not reduce taxes on the high end."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

How bots are taking over our lives

How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

View More Video