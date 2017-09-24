New police dog training center opens in Dayton

Police dogs in Indiana have a new place to work out.
The Journal & Courier in Lafayette reports that the Pearson Recovery Service has built behind the Dayton Police Department a K-9 obstacle course that includes walls, fences, windows and car doors for the dogs to climb and jump through.
The course in the western Indiana community is welcome to police officers in the area, who say until the center opened the nearest course in Indiana was in Denver more than 60 miles away.
The owner of the wrecking service, Jamie Pearson, says she paid for the lumber and the paint for the obstacles and employee Richard Belcher put everything together.
Belcher says that K-9 officers can bring their dogs over to train whenever they want.
