Anti-govt pastor in Zimbabwe arrested for video of shortages

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 10:21 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested an anti-government pastor after he circulated videos highlighting the country's worsening economic problems.

Defense lawyer Harrison Nkomo says pastor Evan Mawarire, who last year organized the county's biggest protests in a decade, has been charged with subversion.

Mawarire is to appear in court on Monday due to separate subversion charges linked to earlier anti-government campaigns.

The latest charges came after Mawarire posted videos that include images of long lines of people waiting for fuel. In the videos, Mawarire accuses the government of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe of being insensitive to the problems affecting the once-prosperous southern African country.

Mawarire fled to the United States last year after his involvement in protests. He returned in February and was charged with subversion.

