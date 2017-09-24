Business & Real Estate

Maryland community gets air-quality monitor

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 12:54 PM

PASADENA, Md.

Anne Arundel County is getting an air-quality monitor intended to resolve uncertainty about the amount of sulfur dioxide pollution being emitted from a power plant.

The Capital Gazette reports officials hope to have the monitor in place by the end of October or early November. They are working on the final site selection.

The decision to install a monitor came after conflicting reports from federal and state officials about local air quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said the Herbert A. Wagner Generating Station in Pasadena may be emitting too much sulfur dioxide, which can cause respiratory problems. But state officials said changes to the plant had lowered emissions to safe levels.

The EPA and state used modeling to reach their conclusions, so residents and lawmakers asked for equipment to get conclusive readings.

