Business & Real Estate

China insurance regulator sent to prosecutors in graft probe

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 8:45 PM

BEIJING

China's top anti-corruption agency says the country's former insurance regulator has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and turned over to prosecutors to face criminal charges.

A weekend statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection says Xiang Junbo is accused of taking bribes and other offenses.

Xiang, who was dismissed as chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, is the highest-ranking figure in Chinese financial industries to face charges in a marathon anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping.

Xiang, 60, is a former chairman of state-owned Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., one of the country's top four commercial lenders, and a member of the ruling party's 376-member Central Committee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video