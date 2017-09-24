Ski resort fraud court case to get started in Vermont

The case of whether government leaders in Vermont were complicit in ski resort fraud is headed to a courtroom for the first time.
Foreign investors sued Vermont. The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2yzUn2b ) reports the case moves to Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park on Monday.
The lawsuit alleges the Vermont Regional EB-5 Center and Jay Peak were essentially partners in fraud. It says the scheme involved millions of dollars from the investors.
Jay Peak's leadership was accused last year of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program for developments at or near the ski resort.
Lawyers for the investors and for the state are expected to argue whether the government should be immune from the lawsuit and whether the case should be dismissed.
Comments