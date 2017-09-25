Members of trucker trade unions are gathered near La Mede Total refinery, in Chateauneuf-La Mede, southern France, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. French truck drivers plan nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's changes to labor laws, as discontent builds over new rules that Macron says are essential to reviving the French and European economies.
Members of trucker trade unions are gathered near La Mede Total refinery, in Chateauneuf-La Mede, southern France, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. French truck drivers plan nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's changes to labor laws, as discontent builds over new rules that Macron says are essential to reviving the French and European economies. Claude Paris AP Photo

French truck drivers block roads, reject labor reforms

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 1:04 AM

PARIS

French truck drivers have organized road blockades on highways and near fuel depots across the country to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's changes to labor laws.

Two major unions, CGT and FO, have called on a nationwide protest action Monday.

Protesters fear the new rules Macron formally signed last week will lead to a deterioration in working conditions and ease the firing of workers.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner called on French drivers not to rush to gas stations, to avoid fuel shortages.

The government has started unblocking roads through police intervention in order to allow access to fuel depots.

Macron says labor reforms are essential to reviving the French and European economies.

