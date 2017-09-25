Trump revels in latest war of words with professional sports

More Videos 0:42 Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion Pause 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:39 Farm-to-Fork draws large crowds at Capitol Mall 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 2:53 Shanahan: 'We just need to get better' 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district 0:58 Watch scenes from Sacramento County's biggest road construction project 2:25 Parents share challenges they face with children who have rare genetic mutation 1:43 Catching up with Fox in his new home, he talks about rabid fans, tattoos, Sacramento 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sunday. During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sunday. Alexa Ard McClatchy

