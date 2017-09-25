The Latest: Japan's Abe moves away from balanced budget goal

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike holds the name of her Hope Party during a press conference at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Koike is launching a new political party to challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party in national elections that are expected next month. Koike said Monday she is heading the Hope Party and plans to send candidates to vie for some of the 475 seats in the lower house. Kyodo News via AP Takuya Inaba