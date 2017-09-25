In this Sept. 22, 2017, photo President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Ala. Trump says he wants to lure Democratic lawmakers to sign on to a Republican-crafted tax overhaul plan. But negotiators must grapple with the reality that any handouts to Democrats quickly could turn into turn-offs for the GOP.
Business & Real Estate

Trump promising huge tax cut; focus on taxes vs health care

By MARCY GORDON Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:45 AM

WASHINGTON

Poised to reveal a tax plan that is a pillar of "his economic policy and delivering on a campaign pledge, President Donald Trump is promising "The largest tax cut in the history of our country."

Trump's declarations came as the health care legislation brought forward by Republicans teetered near failure. He said his "primary focus" is the tax overhaul plan, which would be the first major revamp of the tax system in three decades.

Trump has promised economic growth of 3 percent, and insists that slashing taxes for individuals and corporations is the way to achieve it. He said the tax plan that the White House and Capitol Hill Republicans have been working on for months is "totally finalized." He was speaking on the tarmac at the Morristown Municipal Airport.

