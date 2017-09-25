OK on water disposal sought for Wyoming oil, gas project

Wyoming regulators are being asked to approve a new application to dispose of wastewater underground for a proposed oil and gas project in Natrona and Fremont counties.
Dallas-based Aethon Energy has asked the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to approve four disposal wells for wastewater as part of recent developments in the long-anticipated Moneta Divide project.
Last year, the state commission denied a similar request from Aethon to dispose of the wastewater in a separate geological formation because of concern about the wastewater polluting other aquifers.
Aethon's new proposal maintains that any aquifers that could be affected by the four disposal wells are not used for drinking water and will not be in the future.
The Ranger reports (http://bit.ly/2xrg2vv ) that before Aethon purchased the Moneta Divide assets in 2015, Encana Corp. had been developing the project with plans for 4,250 more wells across 219,000 acres.
Travis Becker, who chairs the Fremont County Commission, said he hopes the Moneta Divide project goes live before the competing Jonah Energy project in Sublette County.
Work on the Jonah project began much more recently. After Jonah Energy purchased the Sublette County assets in May, the company announced plans to scale production there up to 2,100 producing wells.
