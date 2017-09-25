Mexico still tallying the economic cost of big earthquake

A condemned building stand after last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, on Lazaro Cardenas street in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble Monday, hoping against the odds to find survivors after the Sept. 19 quake. in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Moises Castillo AP Photo