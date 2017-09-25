A condemned building stand after last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, on Lazaro Cardenas street in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble Monday, hoping against the odds to find survivors after the Sept. 19 quake. in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
A condemned building stand after last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, on Lazaro Cardenas street in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble Monday, hoping against the odds to find survivors after the Sept. 19 quake. in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Moises Castillo AP Photo
A condemned building stand after last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, on Lazaro Cardenas street in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble Monday, hoping against the odds to find survivors after the Sept. 19 quake. in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Moises Castillo AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

Mexico still tallying the economic cost of big earthquake

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:02 PM

MEXICO CITY

Mexican government officials are still tallying up the economic losses of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that caused widespread destruction in the capital, knocking down dozens of buildings, severely damaging many more and disrupting business.

Moody's Investors Service said in a report Monday that the quake "has the potential to be one of Mexico's costliest natural catastrophes."

One Moody's executive says a preliminary estimate is that the disaster could knock between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent off Mexico's gross domestic product in the third and fourth quarters.

Still, money is expected to pour into the economy as Mexico City and the federal government tap their disaster funds to pay for months of demolition, repairs and reconstruction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video