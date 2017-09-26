Public sector employees hold a protest in front of the government building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Lebanon's civil servants are on strike to pressure the government to pay them recently approved wage hikes amid a new crisis over how to finance the wages bill, estimated at $800 million.
Public sector employees hold a protest in front of the government building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Lebanon's civil servants are on strike to pressure the government to pay them recently approved wage hikes amid a new crisis over how to finance the wages bill, estimated at $800 million. Bilal Hussein AP Photo
Public sector employees hold a protest in front of the government building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Lebanon's civil servants are on strike to pressure the government to pay them recently approved wage hikes amid a new crisis over how to finance the wages bill, estimated at $800 million. Bilal Hussein AP Photo

Business & Real Estate

Lebanon civil servants on strike amid wage hike crisis

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 3:35 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's civil servants are on strike to pressure the government to pay them recently approved wage hikes amid a new crisis over how to finance them.

The Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday to discuss new ways to finance the wages bill, estimated at $800 million. The law improving the wages, which had been in the works for years, was passed earlier this summer. But the Constitutional Council earlier this week revoked a tax law to finance the bill, saying it violated the constitution.

The decision left the government scrambling for ways to finance the wage bill, amid pressure from public servants who expected their new salaries this month.

Government offices were shut on Tuesday, and hundreds of civil servants protested outside.

One poster simply read: "The dignity strike."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video