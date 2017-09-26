Business & Real Estate

Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos gets new trial in corruption case

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 8:36 AM

NEW YORK

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son have been granted new trials in their corruption case.

A federal appeals court said Tuesday the jury was wrongly instructed. That's in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official.

Prosecutors say they'll retry the case. Dean Skelos' lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, says he "looks forward to the next steps."

Prosecutors said the Republican politician strong-armed three companies into giving his son, Adam Skelos, $300,000. Father and son were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery in one of a series of corruption cases that roiled the state.

Dean Skelos was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years. Both remain free on appeal.

