Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos gets new trial in corruption case

Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son have been granted new trials in their corruption case.
A federal appeals court said Tuesday the jury was wrongly instructed. That's in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official.
Prosecutors say they'll retry the case. Dean Skelos' lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, says he "looks forward to the next steps."
Prosecutors said the Republican politician strong-armed three companies into giving his son, Adam Skelos, $300,000. Father and son were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery in one of a series of corruption cases that roiled the state.
Dean Skelos was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years. Both remain free on appeal.
