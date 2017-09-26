Judge rewrites ballot description for gas tax measure

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo Assemblyman Travis Allen, R-Huntington Beach, discusses a judge's ruling about the official ballot description for an initiative that would repeal a recent gas tax increase, in Sacramento, Calif. Following a lawsuit filed by Allen, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Timothy Frawley, rewrote the official ballot description, Monday Sept. 25 saying the original, written by Attorney General Xavier Becerra, was misleading. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo