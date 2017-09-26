Business & Real Estate

New Mexico gets $1.1M for outdoor recreation projects

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

More than $1.1 million in federal grants will be distributed to New Mexico for outdoor recreation and conservation projects.

The funding, recently announced by the U.S. Interior Department, comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is financed throughout revenues from offshore oil and natural gas leasing. In all, more than $93 million from the fund is being distributed to all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation said Tuesday that the grants help fuel jobs in the state and an outdoor recreation industry that contributes billions of dollars nationwide.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said the fund in the past has protected places such as Ute Mountain near New Mexico's northern border and Valles Caldera in the Jemez Mountains.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video