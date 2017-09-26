New Mexico gets $1.1M for outdoor recreation projects

More than $1.1 million in federal grants will be distributed to New Mexico for outdoor recreation and conservation projects.
The funding, recently announced by the U.S. Interior Department, comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is financed throughout revenues from offshore oil and natural gas leasing. In all, more than $93 million from the fund is being distributed to all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation said Tuesday that the grants help fuel jobs in the state and an outdoor recreation industry that contributes billions of dollars nationwide.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich said the fund in the past has protected places such as Ute Mountain near New Mexico's northern border and Valles Caldera in the Jemez Mountains.
