Business & Real Estate

Xcel seeks approval for wind farms in Texas, New Mexico

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 11:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Xcel is seeking approval for two new wind farms that would serve customers in eastern New Mexico and West Texas.

Company officials say if regulators approve the wind farms planned for Roosevelt County in New Mexico and Texas' Hale County, wind-generated electricity would end up meeting about 40 percent of the region's annual needs by 2021.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves says the company also is seeking to finalize a contract to buy additional wind energy from two facilities being built in Texas.

The company says as more wind power is added to the portfolio, that helps displace the higher cost of generating electricity at older fossil fuel plants. Xcel is estimating that customers could save $2.8 billion over the next three decades as energy production costs are reduced.

Xcel is anticipating regulatory approval next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video