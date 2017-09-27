Business & Real Estate

Proposal offers property tax relief in gentrifying areas

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:15 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A Kentucky city is exploring a program to assist longtime homeowners in gentrifying neighborhoods with property tax bills.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a Lexington council committee heard details Tuesday about the proposal, which would cover the increase in property tax for homeowners of at least five to 10 years with income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Eligible applicants would have to have property tax increases of more than 12 percent and would reapply each year. The city's payments would be loans to be repaid when the properties are sold.

A group including city officials and Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O'Neill has worked for six months, modeling the proposal on a Philadelphia program. A final draft is expected to be ready early next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video