Report gives Delaware 'F' grade for its fiscal health

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:25 AM

DOVER, Del.

A new report has given Delaware an "F'' grade for its fiscal health.

The analysis from Truth in Accounting claims the state had an $8.5 billion gap between assets and liabilities in 2016. The nonprofit group focuses on state budgets.

Truth in Accounting said the burden on Delaware taxpayers rose by $6,600 per person from 2015 to 2016.

The report said Delaware had assets of $2.9 billion and liabilities of $11.4 billion, with most of its bills coming from pension benefits and retiree health care.

The report said it's not unusual to have state debt coming from unfunded retiree benefits.

A spokesman for Gov. John Carney told the Delaware State News that the governor will continue working toward a balanced, long-term plan that addresses Delaware's financial challenges and invests in education, economic development, public safety and environmental protection.

