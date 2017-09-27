Business & Real Estate

Omaha proposal would address panhandling on street medians

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 10:33 AM

OMAHA, Neb.

A proposed ordinance would ban people from being on certain types of medians at many Omaha intersections for any reason except for crossing the street or doing construction work. The proposal doesn't mention its primary target: panhandling.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Mayor Jean Stothert (STAH'-thurt) and city attorneys hope the wording will head off any complaints about violating anyone's rights to free speech. The mayor says federal courts have said panhandling is free speech and thus is protected by the Constitution. The ordinance wouldn't apply to sidewalks, street corners or medians that don't meet the criteria spelled out in the proposal.

The mayor submitted the proposal Tuesday to the council, which will consider it in coming weeks, including holding a public hearing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion
How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L 2:03

City Market owner reflects on end of his business at 7th and L

View More Video