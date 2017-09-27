Thai PM: Fugitive former leader Yingluck Shinawatra in Dubai

In this July 21, 2017, file photo, Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court to make her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, has sentenced former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo