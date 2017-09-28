Key figure in Utah political scandal appeals conviction

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2017 file photo shows Jeremy Johnson arrives for court during the trial for former Utah Attorney General John Swallow at the Matheson Courthouse, in Salt Lake City. Johnson a onetime helicopter-flying millionaire businessman who played a key role in touching off a high-profile pay-to-pay scandal in Utah is asking a federal appeals court to reverse his conviction for lying to banks to keep his online business afloat. Attorneys for Johnson on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, will ask Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the man's conviction and sentence on eight counts of making false statements to banks. He was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. Rick Bowmer, Pool, File AP Photo