Russia's Putin visits Turkey as ties between nation's deepen

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Russian officials reported the destruction of the country's last remaining artillery projectiles filled with a toxic agent to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. The work took place at the Kizner facility in the Urals, one of five facilities built in Russia to destroy chemical weapons. Pool Photo via AP Mikhail Klimentyev