Upper Peninsula town gets $60K grant for pollution study

A town in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will receive a $60,000 state grant for a pollution investigation at a manufacturing site.
The city of Kingsford is required to assess the contamination before the Lodal Inc. property can be sold. The brownfield grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality will help cover the costs.
Previous owners of the property include Ford Motor Co. and a chemical company. After the investigation, it can be sold to Jastan LLC, which manufactures waste collection trucks and plans to expand into other products.
The company says it will create more than 20 new jobs within two years of the purchase.
The DEQ awards brownfield redevelopment grants and loans to local governments for environmental cleanups and related activities at contaminated sites targeted for redevelopment.
