UK's May slams Boeing for undermining partnership

FILE - This is a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo of the Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is "bitterly disappointed" by the U.S. government's decision to slap duties of nearly 220 percent on Canada's Bombardier C series aircraft. May took to Twitter on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017 to say Britain will continue to work with the company to try to protect jobs, including some 4,000 in Northern Ireland. May has a key alliance with the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Unionist Party. PA, File via AP Brian Lawless